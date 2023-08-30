Feds warn Trump about excessive campaign donations — again

From donations of nine cents to $3,300, the Federal Election Commission has again flagged hundreds of apparently excessive contributions from MAGA nation to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

In a letter sent Monday, the FEC flagged 27 donors with excessive contributions to the Donald J. Trump For President 2024 Inc. campaign committee in a letter sent on Monday, It asked the campaign to reply by October 2.

By law, individual donors may donate up to $3,330 to a political candidate per election.

But many of the Trump flagged by the FEC seem to have a Trump donation addiction, of sorts. For example, a man identified in federal records as John Duerst made a dozen small-dollar donations to Trump’s campaign on a single day. Coupled with other contributions, Duerst eventually exceeded the federal contribution threshold.

Accepting some level of excessive contributions — and having the FEC call them into question — isn’t unusual for a big-dollar presidential campaign, be it Republican or Democrat.

But this isn’t the first time Trump’s campaign has gotten a warning from the FEC for contribution overages. Last month, the campaign received a letter about hundreds of excessive contributions — with one donor making 361 separate contributions to the campaign, Raw Story reported.

The Trump campaign could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The New York Times previously reported that Trump’s campaign has used aggressive fundraising techniques that have led to donors giving more to his campaign than planned, requiring the committee to return millions in campaign contributions due to recurring payments.

Despite facing 91 felony counts across four criminal cases, Trump’s fundraising has continued at full speed with the former president using the legal troubles as fundraising fodder, Raw Story reported. And he continues to easily lead his Republican rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump was indicted twice this month, most recently on Aug. 14 in Georgia following an investigation into his attempts to interfere with the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. He was also federally indicted on four offenses on August 1: conspiracy to defraud the United States, two counts of witness tampering and conspiracy against rights.

He currently faces two other legal cases: federal charges for the mishandling of classified documents and state-level charges in New York for a “hush money” scheme.



