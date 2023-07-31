Fox News parent PAC boosts Democrats with big money: federal filing

Democratic candidates and committees have received nearly as much money as Republicans from the political action committee for Fox Corporation — parent company of Fox News, according to a mid-year report filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.
FOX PAC reported disbursing nearly $232,000 during the first half of 2023. Of that amount, about $112,000 went to Democratic Party interests, with Democratic candidates receiving $62,000 in donations and committees and PACs primarily supporting Democratic candidates receiving another $50,000, the records indicate.
Democratic candidates receiving funds from FOX PAC so far this year are:
- Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) — $2,000
- Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) — $2,500
- Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) — $5,000
- Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) — $2,500
- Defend the Dream, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) — $5,000
- Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) — $2,500
- Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX) — $2,500
- Country Roads PAC, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) — $13,500
- Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) — $1,500
- Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) — $5,000
- Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) — $2,500
- Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) — $2,500
- Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA) — $2,500
- Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) — $2,500
- Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) $2,500
- Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) — $5,000
- Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) — $2,500
Democratic committees receiving funds from FOX PAC:
- Congressional Black Caucus PAC — $5,000
- Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — $15,000
- Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee — $15,000
- Moderate Democrats PAC — $5,000
- New Democrat Coalition — $5,000
- SAC PAC — $5,000
In the past, some Democratic candidates have appeared to decline FOX PAC’s donations, Insider reported. Sending back $12,500 in donations in 2022 were the campaign committees of Fletcher, Swalwell, Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT), former Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA).
Earlier this year, Fox News settled — for $787.5 million — a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems that alleged the network promoted former President Donald Trump's baseless claim that its voting machines were used to rig the 2020 presidential election that he lost to President Joe Biden, Raw Story reported.
Representatives for Fox News Media and the Fox Corporation PAC did not immediately respond to Raw Story’s request for comment.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Lieu's campaign and Stanton's campaign did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.