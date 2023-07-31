Fox News parent PAC boosts Democrats with big money: federal filing

Democratic candidates and committees have received nearly as much money as Republicans from the political action committee for Fox Corporation — parent company of Fox News, according to a mid-year report filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.

FOX PAC reported disbursing nearly $232,000 during the first half of 2023. Of that amount, about $112,000 went to Democratic Party interests, with Democratic candidates receiving $62,000 in donations and committees and PACs primarily supporting Democratic candidates receiving another $50,000, the records indicate.

Democratic candidates receiving funds from FOX PAC so far this year are:

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) — $2,000

Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) — $2,500

Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) — $5,000

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) — $2,500

Defend the Dream, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) — $5,000

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) — $2,500

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX) — $2,500

Country Roads PAC, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) — $13,500

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) — $1,500

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) — $5,000

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) — $2,500

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) — $2,500

Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA) — $2,500

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) — $2,500

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) $2,500

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) — $5,000

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) — $2,500

Democratic committees receiving funds from FOX PAC:

In the past, some Democratic candidates have appeared to decline FOX PAC’s donations, Insider reported. Sending back $12,500 in donations in 2022 were the campaign committees of Fletcher, Swalwell, Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT), former Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA).

Earlier this year, Fox News settled — for $787.5 million — a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems that alleged the network promoted former President Donald Trump's baseless claim that its voting machines were used to rig the 2020 presidential election that he lost to President Joe Biden, Raw Story reported.

Representatives for Fox News Media and the Fox Corporation PAC did not immediately respond to Raw Story’s request for comment.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Lieu's campaign and Stanton's campaign did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.