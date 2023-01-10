Dems won't repeat the big mistake Republicans made with the J6 Committee: Jerry Nadler
Rep. Jerry Nadler (MSNBC)

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) told Raw Story that unlike with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, Democrats won't shy away from being on any committee the GOP forms attempting to craft politically motivated "investigatory" subcommittees.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will take over the Judiciary Committee and intends to form a subcommittee that will investigate what the GOP calls Joe Biden's weaponization of the government against Donald Trump.

When Democrats formed the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, Republicans said that if they couldn't have the members they wanted on the committee, they wouldn't participate.

Nadler said that Democrats wouldn't make the same mistake.

"Of course, I will," Nadler said when asked if he'd be on the committee. "I assume they'll pass the rules. If they don't that's another question. If they do then we'll use our positions on that special select committee to point out the harm of what they're doing."

When it came to the House probe over the Jan. 6 investigation, Nadler warned the GOP against trying to potentially obstruct justice by undermining an ongoing criminal investigation into the Capitol riots.

"It's a violation of the separation of powers and it's also very dangerous," he said.

