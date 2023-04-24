​Sen. Kyrsten Sinema no longer a California winery intern

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s new personal financial disclosure is notable for something that doesn't appear on the document.
Sinema (I-AZ) appears to have not reprised her two-week internship at a winery in California, which she reported in her 2020 financial disclosure.
The gig — an odd pursuit for a sitting U.S. senator, to say the least — paid her $1,170.40.
Sinema earned praise from the winery for being hardworking while doing manual labor. But it’s the opposite image that hangs over her as she faces tough competition for reelection in 2024.
A report last week detailed Sinema’s lavish spending of campaign funds on private jets, chauffeurs, and fancy hotels and restaurants. The restaurants were in New York, London, Paris, and Barcelona.
And yes, there was wine, too. Lots of wine. In all, Sinema’s campaign committee spent nearly $20,000 on wine since 2021, according to federal records analyzed by the New York Post.
Sinema has also spent hundreds of thousands of donor dollars on a private security detail.
Sinema’s press secretary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The New York Post report said Democratic donors were upset with what they considered extravagant spending. Sinema was a Democrat before becoming an independent late last year.
Sinema’s personal financial disclosure filing, which covers activity during calendar year 2022, filing indicated the senator did have one side gig, earning reportable income of $24,174 in the form of an “approved teaching fee” from Arizona State University.
In addition to a Republican candidate — possibly also-ran gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake — Sinema will likely face Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) for her senate seat.
A Jezebel report Monday, citing polling contained in an internal memo from the Gallego campaign, said that a mere 27% of voters view Sinema favorably. But in a three-way general election, she may face somewhat better odds than in a two-way race, particularly given her incumbency and statewide notoriety.