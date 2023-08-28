Mark Meadows Georgia testimony implicates Trump

One of the things that Mark Meadows said in court on Monday could be a problem for Donald Trump's defense in Fulton County.

Testifying under oath, Meadows explained that the phone call he set up between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was about Trump hoping to figure out “a less-litigious way of resolving” his election concerns, CNN reported.

Trump lost over 60 cases in court protesting elections across the country. Litigation wasn't successful for his efforts, so he searched for a "less-litigious" way of "resolving" his loss and turning it into a win.

Just Security editor-in-chief Ryan Goodman called this "a problem for Meadows." But it sparked conversation in response, saying that the solution was to "cheat."

It makes Trump the one who was looking for another way to get to a victory outside of the judicial system. What followed was Trump telling Raffensperger that he needed the lawmakers to "find 11,780 votes," because "we won this."

"Willis’ prosecutors have repeatedly highlighted that Meadows included outside, pro-Trump lawyers on that call – people who were not federal employees and didn’t work at the Department of Justice, for instance," said CNN.

There were multiple questions by prosecutors wondering why Meadows, as a federal employee was setting up campaign calls for Trump.

"Meadows grew somewhat exasperated as the prosecutor questioned why his role would include setting up a call to settle private litigation," said CNN. "Meadows pointed to Trump’s needs as he perceived them."

“I dealt with the president’s personal position on a number of things. It’s still a part of my job to make sure the president is safe and secure and able to perform his job,” Meadows testified. “Serving the president of the United States is what I do, to be clear.”

It's unclear what a phone call had to do with Secret Service protection or security.

Legal analysts have spent most of the morning questioning how smart it was for Meadows to take the stand in the hearing.

Meadows went on to tell the court that he couldn't recall who was on the call with Raffensperger, when Cleta Mitchell, Kurt Hilbert, and Alex Kaufman were all present and had participated in a campaign lawsuit against Raffensperger," as the Post said.

Goodman explained: "I think he's toast."

Read the full report at CNN.com.



