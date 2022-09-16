Special master sets Brooklyn hearing in Florida case of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents: report
Composite image, White House picture of President Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago

The special master appointed by controversial Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon has set a hearing in Brooklyn over the case of the government documents the FBI recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

Retired Judge Raymond Dearie set the hearing as his first action as special master.

Judge Dearie set the hearing for Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

"Counsel are invited to submit proposed agenda items for discussion by docketed letter to be filed before the close of business on Monday, Sept. 19," Dearie wrote in a two-page filing.

Judge Cannon's decision was widely panned by legal experts.

On Thursday evening, MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell was shocked that Judge Cannon disputed the fact that seized documents were classified.

