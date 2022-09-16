'Shocking': J6 member stunned by latest bombshell on Trump's team claiming docs were 'only newspaper clippings'
One of the top experts in Congress when it comes to investigating alleged presidential misconduct was shocked by the argument by Donald Trump's team that the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago were only "newspaper clippings."

"Months before National Archives officials retrieved hundreds of classified documents in 15 boxes from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, they were told that none of the material was sensitive or classified and that Trump had only 12 boxes of “news clippings,” according to people familiar with the conversations between Trump’s team and the Archive," The Washington Post reported.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who was a staffer for a Judiciary Committee member during Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal and was a member for Bill Clinton's impeachment and both of Donald Trump's impeachments, was interviewed on Friday by CNN's Jake Tapper.

"That's a shocking report," Lofgren said.

"The question is, did the ex-president's lawyers lie for him or were they lied to and then represent those lies as true? Either way, I think they're in big trouble," she explained.

"Once again, a lawyer that's become involved with the ex-president end up in legal trouble themselves," Lofgren noted. "Obviously, what they represented was not correct."

