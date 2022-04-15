'Real tactical brilliance': CNN military analyst gushes over Ukrainians sinking Putin's prized ship

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address to the nation, a regular task since the start of the Russian invasion. -/Ukrinform/dpa
Ret. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling on Friday had nothing but praise for the Ukrainian military for its sinking of the Moskva, the prized Black Sea flagship of the Russian Navy.
During a discussion on CNN, host Jake Tapper asked Hertling about the significance of the Ukrainians taking out such an important warship.
"A lot is still not known about the tactics and the manner of the attack, it certainly probably included Neptun missiles, but I would suggest there were a lot of other things," Hertling began. "Having said that, I would suggest there's some real tactical brilliance that was behind this attack. Is it strategically important? I would say, operationally and tactically, the Russians will now have an extremely difficult time conducting any type of amphibious attack on the black sea coast without this warship."
He went on to note the Moskva's important role in helping defend the rest of the Russian Navy by providing "command and control" for its air defense.
He wrapped up by putting it into the broader context of the war.
"We can't take this as a singular event," he said. "This naval loss goes along with the destruction of the Russian parachute regiment the first week of the war. Seven generals being killed. 20,000 Russians that have been killed in action. The destruction of 700 tanks, and other equipment across the board."
Military analyst gushes over Ukrainians sinking Putin's prized ship
After spending time on the ground in Ukraine while working on a documentary about the conflict, actor Sean Penn told Hollywood Authentic that taking up arms against the Russians "has crossed his mind."
"If you’ve been in Ukraine [fighting] has to cross your mind,” Penn said in the interview published recently.
“And you kind of think what century is this?" he said. ""Because I was at the gas station in Brentwood the other day and I’m now thinking about taking up arms against Russia? What the f— is going on?”
“The only possible reason for me staying in Ukraine longer last time would’ve been for me to be holding a rifle, probably without body armor, because as a foreigner, you would want to give that body armor to one of the civilian fighters who doesn’t have it or to a fighter with more skills than I have, or to a younger man or woman who could fight for longer or whatever," he continued.
The Republican Party is "a clear and present danger" to America and receives all of the hatred it is receiving, Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts, Jr. argued on Friday.
Pitts was responding to criticism that he "exclusively" and "only" blame Republicans.
"Well, there’s a reason the Republicans get the blame for destroying any sense of common American narrative. It’s because — pay close attention here — they deserve the blame for destroying any sense of common American narrative," he wrote. "The Republican Party did it by a campaign of demonizing dissent, shredding norms and boundaries, embracing a politics of white resentment and fear and, perhaps most corrosively, delegitimizing the very idea of knowable fact, so that an ordinary birth certificate becomes an object of suspicion, an ordinary election a seedbed of distrust and the sacking of the U.S. Capitol an innocent visit by tourists."
Pitts noted estrangement from the party from conservative voices including former standard bearer Mitt Romney (R-UT), Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY), along with columnists George Will, Kathleen Parker, and Jonah Goldberg.
"You cannot fix what you will not face. And what America needs to face is the simple, chilling fact that the Republican Party is a clear and present danger. Confronting that does not make you a partisan. It makes you a patriot," he argued.
On Nov. 27, 1978, Dianne Feinstein – then the 45-year-old president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and two-time failed mayoral candidate – effectively announced her retirement from politics.
It was a foggy morning, and Feinstein greeted reporters at City Hall by telling them she would not seek reelection to the board of supervisors, San Francisco’s equivalent to the city council. The resignation of one person from the 11-member board earlier that month had given Mayor George Moscone an opportunity to put a progressive on the board, tipping the balance to 6-5 against Feinstein in her bid to retain leadership.
Feinstein’s plan didn’t last long. By the end of the day, she was the mayor of San Francisco, and had the dreadful responsibility of telling the city that both Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk had been assassinated – by a former member of the board.
“It is my duty to make this announcement,” she said, looking straight into the camera, amid audible gasps and screams, adding, “The suspect is Supervisor Dan White.”
Dianne Feinstein announced the shooting deaths at City Hall.
Feinstein handled this tragic announcement with poise – a quality that would characterize the nine years she went on to spend as San Francisco’s first female mayor and, later, as California’s first woman senator.
Feinstein is now 88 years old and has been in the U.S. Senate for almost 30 years, but concerns continue to be raised about whether she is still mentally sharp enough to continue in her current position.
This issue is being raised not by Republicans seeking to score political points, but by Democratic colleagues and congressional staff. It is not clear whether Feinstein will finish her current term, which runs through 2024, because there may be increased pressure for her to resign and let California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom, who considers Feinstein a mentor, appoint her successor.
That pressure will likely increase over the next months, but before that happens, it is worth looking back on her extraordinary career and her place in California, and more notably, San Francisco, history.
Senator from San Francisco
Feinstein’s tenure in the Senate, which began in 1992, made her a national figure. But San Francisco was always her home, even after three decades in Washington.
“When you become mayor because of an assassination and the horrific events that catapulted Feinstein’s into the mayor’s office, you will be forever linked to that city,” says Corey Busch, Moscone’s press secretary and an advisor on Feinstein’s campaign when she ran for mayor in 1979.
Feinstein got involved with local politics soon after graduating from Stanford University in 1955. She represented my district, a prosperous area of northern San Francisco, on the Board of Supervisors.
During that same period, San Francisco went from being a somewhat typical American city to becoming a major politically progressive hub. That transformation left the city deeply divided. Feinstein was able to govern it by combining social liberalism with strong support for business, development and real estate.
For me, as Feinstein’s teenage constituent, it was her crackdown on the punk music scene – which frequently included allowing the police to harass punks attending shows at venues like the Mabuhay Gardens, which was usually called the Mab – that bothered me. When I was 16, I climbed the flagpole in front of her stately and expensive house to amuse my friends. There’s a photo of this caper in my high school yearbook.
Mayor Feinstein’s generally conservative demeanor was also a target of our teenage derision, and other people’s as well. The legendary San Francisco columnist Herb Caen occasionally called her “Princess Di,” a reference to Feinstein’s formal, even imperious style.
Feinstein’s legacy
After leaving the San Francisco mayor’s office in 1987, Feinstein ran for governor of California in 1990. She lost to Republican Pete Wilson, but in 1992 won a special election to the U.S. Senate.
As senator, Feinstein’s moderation sometimes frustrated progressives in the Democratic Party, as it had her hometown constituents.
She voted for the war in Iraq in 2002 and for George W. Bush’s major tax-cutting legislation in 2001. More recently, she literally embraced the Republican senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina at the conclusion of Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
But Feinstein was well liked, an electoral powerhouse long before California took on its current political shade of deep blue, and a generally reliable Democratic vote on major legislation. She supported the Affordable Care Act, voted against Donald Trump’s tax bill in 2017 and opposed all three of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. She has also been a committed fighter for California’s economic interests, from winemaking to desert conservation.
In her last re-election to the Senate, in 2018, the 85-year-old Feinstein brushed off the kind of progressive primary challenge that felled other moderates in her party to win her fifth full term in office.
After more than 50 years in public office, her leadership after the City Hall killings remains Feinstein’s finest moment in politics – the one that made her long career possible. For San Franciscans of a certain age, she will forever be known as the woman who stepped in at one extraordinary and tragic moment and helped us believe our city would survive.