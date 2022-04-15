Sean Penn: 'Taking up arms against Russia' has crossed my mind
After spending time on the ground in Ukraine while working on a documentary about the conflict, actor Sean Penn told Hollywood Authentic that taking up arms against the Russians "has crossed his mind."

"If you’ve been in Ukraine [fighting] has to cross your mind,” Penn said in the interview published recently.

“And you kind of think what century is this?" he said. ""Because I was at the gas station in Brentwood the other day and I’m now thinking about taking up arms against Russia? What the f— is going on?”

“The only possible reason for me staying in Ukraine longer last time would’ve been for me to be holding a rifle, probably without body armor, because as a foreigner, you would want to give that body armor to one of the civilian fighters who doesn’t have it or to a fighter with more skills than I have, or to a younger man or woman who could fight for longer or whatever," he continued.

