WATCH: Bill Maher pens profane children's book to update Trump on the election outcome
HBO 'Real Time' host Bill Maher (screengrab)

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher read a children's book he wrote to explain the outcome of the 2020 presidential election to President Donald Trump.

Trump, a frequent critic of the comedian, may have been watching as the featured guest was Kellyanne Conway.

"There's no convincing Trump he lost, but we thought we would try," Maher said. "We thought we would take one last shot at it so we wrote a children's book."

The book was titled, "Pack Your Sh*t and Go."

"All the votes have been counted, all the courts have said no," he began. "You're all out of options, now pack your sh*t and go."

"It's clear that you're angry, that you're feeling quite low," he continued. "That feeling's called losing, so pack your sh*t and go."

Watch the full skit:


Maher book www.youtube.com



