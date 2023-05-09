Reality TV star's car crash death may have been fabricated — and no one knows why

Dannii Erskine, who featured on the Australian reality TV show Bride and Prejudice, was reported as having died in a horrific car crash — but evidence is mounting that not only was that not how she died, she may not have died at all, reported The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

"News.com.au reports that her death may be completely detached from reality with neither the cops, the state coroner, nor the funeral home responsible for her farewell having any record of her dying," reported Matthew Murphy. "'She passed away the morning of April 29 at 12:01 am. She will be loved [and] very much missed… It was a horrible tragedy,' her sister Dee told journalist Megan Pustetto on the 'So Dramatic' podcast, saying Erskine suffered horrific head injuries when her car was struck."

However, according to the report, Pustetto shortly received numerous calls from people saying that Erskine was in fact alive. “She’s obviously not very well mentally but she’s alive,” one anonymous source told her.

The report also says that Erskine's social media accounts recently sprang back to life after a period of being disabled — with most references to her death being scrubbed.

"On the latest edition of So Dramatic, Ms Pustetto called the funeral home where the text messages had reportedly come from to be told there were no funerals for that date or any listed under Ms Erskine’s name," reported news.com.au. "According to Channel 7, Victoria Police said it could 'confirm we have no fatal or life-threatening collisions recorded in the North Melbourne area in the past month.' News.com.au has contacted Victoria Police. In addition, the Victoria Coroner’s Court did not have any records of the death under the name Dannii Erskine."

It remains unclear why Erskine's death would have been fabricated, if indeed she is still alive.