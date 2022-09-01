'Really?!' Bewildered Sarah Palin implodes after losing congressional race to a Democrat

Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola was declared the winner of the nation's first ranked-choice voting contest on Wednesday night and will fill Last Frontier's lone seat in the United States House of Representatives.

"Peltola, a former state legislator who will become Alaska’s first indigenous member of Congress, defeated a special election field that included Palin and another Republican, Nick Begich III," Politico explained. "The Democrat finished first in the initial tally and then won enough second-choice votes from Begich’s supporters to see off Palin, who had former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and previously won a statewide campaign in 2006."

Palin did not respond well to her vanquishing. Despite having agreed to the rules when she became a candidate on April 1st, Palin bewailed that ranked-choice voting was unfair because she lost.

"When it comes down to second and third-place votes, that's gonna decide who's gonna win? Really?" she cheeped.

Palin was also mistaken about whose names were on the ballot.

"Alaskans want Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi?" she asked of the president and Speaker of the House, both of whom are Democrats.

Peltola, Palin, and Begich will square off again for a full two-year term in the general election on November 8th.

