‘Redneck’ patrol duo convicted of hate crimes for shooting at Black teens in Mississippi
Lane Twiner, left, and Wade Twiner (Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility)

A jury in Mississippi on Wednesday convicted a white father and son of hate crimes for shooting at Black teens as part of what they reportedly considered a "redneck neighborhood patrol."

Wade Twiner and Lane Twiner were each convicted of two counts of simple assault and felonious mischief after a three-day trial, according to the local ABC affiliate.

"Prosecutors said in addition, the jury found the father and son guilty of a hate crime enhancement, which allows for doubling of the time of their sentences," the station reported.

The Twiners admitted to chasing and shooting at the two teenagers riding ATVs in September of last year. The Twiners also rammed one of the teen's ATVs with their pickup truck.

"The Twiners told cops they own land on both sides of the road, pay taxes, and don't want people riding ATVs on the road since it's illegal," the New York Post reported following their arrests. "Previously, the Twiners had posted slogans and memes to their social media accounts such as 'Redneck Neighborhood Watch,' 'You Loot We Shoot' and images of a Confederate flag."

Although it is illegal to operate ATVs on public roads in Mississippi, the law is leniently enforced and others were riding ATVs in the area on the day of the incident, according to published reports.

The mother of one of the victims later told a TV station that the attack was "like something out of a horror movie."

The Twiners are scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

SmartNews