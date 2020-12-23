Trump's last-minute attack on COVID relief bill 'could not have been a bigger debacle' for GOP: MSNBC's Haake
Donald Trump speaks from the White House's Oval Office (Fox News/screen grab)

MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake said that President Donald Trump's last-minute attack on the bipartisan pandemic relief bill passed by the Senate this week was a disaster for the Republican Party.

While appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Haake explained that Republicans were not expecting Trump to weigh in on the legislation given that he has been completely missing in action from the negotiations.

"This could not have been a bigger debacle for Republicans, who barely were able to get this bill over the finish line in the Senate with the $600 checks that were in it," he explained. "Remember, everyone left town after this bill passed."

He went on to explain that Democrats were "dancing in the streets" after Trump came out in favor of increasing the amount of money sent to Americans to $2,000, which only further served to make life more difficult for the GOP, who are especially frustrated because the president didn't lift a finger during the last month of negotiations.

"I really can't emphasize enough the point about the president being MIA in the production of this bill," he said. "He put none of his political capital on the line to push for this at any time. This is not someone who has ever been interested in the legislative process, but he was hands off."

Watch the video below.