'Everyone loves free money': Trump economist mocks Americans who need COVID relief checks
Fox News/screen grab

Stephen Moore, a member of President Donald Trump's Economic Recovery Task Force, on Monday mocked Americans who need COVID-19 relief checks as people who want "free money."

During an interview on Fox News, Moore was asked if Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue were at risk of losing their Georgia runoff races because they opposed the idea of $2,000 relief checks.

"Everyone loves free money," Moore quipped. "You want to give me free money. I'm happy to take it."

"Americans like this idea of the government writing checks to people," he added. "But of course that's not the way you get an economy functioning. It would be a wonderful thing if all we had to do to get our economy back up running is fill helicopters with hundred dollar bills and drop them over cities. But that just isn't very smart economic policy."

Watch the video clip below from Fox News.