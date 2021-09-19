Trump-loving megachurch pastor declares there is ‘no credible religious argument’ against vaccines
Public health officials are receiving good news as major faith leaders are refusing to offer religious exemptions to vaccine mandates, the AP reports.

Texas megachurch preacher Robert Jeffress — who notoriously said he would vote for Donald Trump over Jesus — said his First Baptist Dallas church would not offer religious exemptions.

"There is no credible religious argument against the vaccines," Jeffress declared.

""Christians who are troubled by the use of a fetal cell line for the testing of the vaccines would also have to abstain from the use of Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, Ibuprofen, and other products that used the same cell line if they are sincere in their objection," he explained.

