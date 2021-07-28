'Weak' Trump gets warned that DeSantis is 'coming for you' in brutal new ad

On Wednesday, Axios reported that Remove Ron, a political action committee dedicated to defeating Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in 2022, is trying a new approach: launching an ad that seeks to make Trump paranoid that DeSantis will undercut him for his own political ambitions.
"We tried to warn you, Donald," said the narrator. "Ron's coming for you. And now he's taking your donors. They've given millions more to Ron than you, Donald. It's because they know you're weak."
There is currently no evidence of a feud between Trump and DeSantis — in fact, Trump has gleefully taken credit for DeSantis being governor in the first place. However, some insiders have suggested he resents the governor's positive attention in the media. Trump has a history of turning on public figures he has boosted when he believes they are insufficiently loyal to him — as happened when his Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh didn't back his efforts to throw out the 2020 presidential election.
Some straw polls at conservative gatherings have suggested DeSantis is competitive against Trump if they were to both run for the GOP nomination in 2024, although some Trump allies are confident DeSantis will not run if Trump does.
Watch the ad below:
