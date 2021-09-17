Republican who voted for impeachment won't run for reelection -- and calls Trump 'a cancer for the country'

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), one of ten House Republicans to support former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, is now telling the New York Times that he isn't running for reelection.

Gonzalez, who drew a conservative primary challenge over his vote to impeach Trump, explains to the Times that he no longer wants to deal with the strain of being inundated with threats from Trump supporters, as he worries about the safety of his children.

In particular, he says he was tired of having to have uniformed police officers escort his family around at the airport as a security precaution.

"That's one of those moments where you say, 'Is this really what I want for my family when they travel, to have my wife and kids escorted through the airport?'" he says.

However, Gonzalez also tells the Times that he made the right decision to impeach Trump, whom he describes as "a cancer for the country."

In fact, Gonzalez tells the Times that he will now work on ensuring Trump is stopped from ever returning to the White House.

""I don't believe he can ever be president again," he says. "Most of my political energy will be spent working on that exact goal."