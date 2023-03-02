Tennessee GOP lawmaker regrets pitch to bring back hanging criminals 'by a tree'

Tennessee State Rep. Paul Sherrell is now expressing regret for floating a proposal to bring back hanging convicted criminals from trees.
News Channel 5 Nashville reports that Sherrell originally expressed an openness to bringing back tree hangings during a discussion on another Republican's proposal to bring back executions by firing squads.
While talking about the proposal at a House Criminal Justice Committee meeting, Sherrell asked if he could "put an amendment on that it would include hanging by a tree also?"
Although his suggestion was ignored by other lawmakers, it did catch the attention of Gloria Sweet-Love, the President of the Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP, who called his remarks " beyond disgusting" and accused him of "celebrating a particular form of execution used against African Americans in Tennessee and across the nation, including innocent and wrongfully convicted persons."
Days after the controversy erupted, Sherrell expressed regrets for his remarks.
"I regret that I used very poor judgment in voicing my support of a colleague’s bill in the Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday," he said in a prepared statement. "My exaggerated comments were intended to convey my belief that for the cruelest and most heinous crimes, a just society requires the death penalty in kind."