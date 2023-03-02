Has Rupert Murdoch already set up a fall guy for Dominion debacle?

Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch's testimony in Dominion Voting Systems' civil lawsuit revealed that the right-wing media mogul believed that many of his network's own hosts went off the rails with false election conspiracy theories.

The question now is what, if any, consequences will come from this revelation.

CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy speculates that Murdoch may have used his testimony to essentially set up Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to take the fall should Fox lose its case against Dominion.

"It’s certainly possible — perhaps even likely — that Murdoch might cancel her in an attempt to save himself and his legacy," Darcy writes.

And Darcy isn't the only longtime Fox News observer to believe this, as he quotes Semafor founder Ben Smith as saying that Murdoch is "certainly setting Suzanne Scott up to take the fall for this," as well as Murdoch biographer David Folkenflik, who argues that Murdoch and his allies are "leading a trail of crumbs that lead back to her office."

The most striking bit of evidence to support this, writes Darcy, is when Murdoch said during his deposition that Scott essentially had free rein to make editorial decisions, and thus she should get the ax if it's found that Fox knowingly aired multiple falsehoods about Dominion "stealing" the election from former President Donald Trump.

"I appointed Ms. Scott to the job," Murdoch said at one point. "And I delegate everything to her."

Darcy notes that "astute media observers know that Murdoch is the person actually calling the shots" but he adds that "it’s not hard to see how the company could advance this narrative."