GOP lawmaker likens Dems to Nazis in wild speech -- after peddling neo-Nazi conspiracy theory months earlier

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) recently delivered an unhinged speech in which he likened Democrats to Nazis despite the fact that he himself has echoed an actual neo-Nazi conspiracy theory.

Vice News reports that Perry told the right-wing Pennsylvania Leadership Conference earlier this month that Democrats "are not the loyal opposition" but are rather "the opposition to everything you love and believe in."

Perry then ramped up the rhetoric another notch by making comparisons between Democrats and Nazis.

"We can acknowledge that maybe not every one of them is that way, but that doesn't matter," he said. "We've seen this throughout history, right? Not every not every citizen in Germany in the 1930s and '40s was in the Nazi Party. They weren't. But what happened across Germany? That's what's important."

Ironically, Perry earlier this year openly sympathized with the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory popular among neo-Nazis who believe that Democrats are deliberately "replacing" white Americans with immigrant voters to establish permanent political power.

"For many Americans, what seems to be happening or what they believe right now is happening is, what appears to them is we're replacing national-born American, native-born Americans, to permanently transform the political landscape of this very nation," Perry said during a House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting this past April.