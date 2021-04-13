Top white nationalists heap praise on Tucker Carlson's 'perfect' great replacement monologue

While Tucker Carlson has drawn heavy criticism for doubling down on supporting the "great replacement" conspiracy theory, one group of Americans absolutely loved what the Fox News host had to say during his lengthy Monday night monologue: White nationalists.
Via Media Matters' Eric Hananoki, white nationalist website VDare heaped gushing praise on Carlson's defense of the "great replacement" conspiracy theory that claims Democrats are trying to "replace" white people in the United States to achieve permanent electoral dominance.
"This segment was one of the best things Fox News has ever aired and was filled with ideas and talking points VDARE.com pioneered many years ago," the website informed its viewers. "You should watch the whole thing."
White nationalist Nick Fuentes was similarly enthusiastic about Carlson's monologue, which he claimed "redeemed" the Fox News host for some unspecified failing.
"This is precisely what needs to be said," he wrote on Twitter. "It's perfect."
The Anti-Defamation League has called on Fox News to fire Carlson for his continued promotion of racist conspiracy theories that have been used as justification for multiple mass murders, including at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.