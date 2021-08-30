Anti-vax reporter threatens big donors will help him sue Twitter for being booted

More and more people are banging their chests claiming they'll sue Twitter for violating their constitutional rights to free speech. The latest is disgraced former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson who was booted from the site after spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

"I am still considering my legal options, including what lawyer or firm to hire. A potential suit is complex and would cover - a minimum - First Amendment issues, contract law, and drug/vaccine law," he wrote in a statement.

He went on to say that he has wealthy donors eager to bankroll a potential lawsuit against the social media site. There will likely be lawyers eager to take the money to try the case, but it's doomed to fail, as the Constitution Center explained. Twitter is not a government entity, and thus they can do whatever they want on their platform. Berenson's First Amendment rights weren't blocked, as he was still able to post online about it and speak publicly about it without interference by the government.

He's now using Substack, which he revealed is "growing fast," again indicating his First Amendment rights haven't been blocked.

"Nearly as many people have now read the Vietnam post as read the natural immunity post, the last post I was able to distribute on Twitter. Still, Substack cannot substitute for Twitter, which has about 200 million daily active users," Berenson wrote.

See the screen captures below:



