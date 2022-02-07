Jim Jordan: The GOP's ultimate goal in taking back Congress is to 'frame up' a win for Trump in 2024

Speaking to the Fox network on Sunday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) revealed that the Republican Party campaign strategy for the 2022 midterms will be all about former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to mark Levin, Jordan said that he thinks Republicans must talk to the American people to explain why President Joe Biden is bad and what they'll do if they get power.

Republicans have already announced some of the things they intend to do if they win in 2022. One major thing is that they plan to launch a series of investigations into Biden, his administration and his previous work under President Barack Obama's administration.

Other Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said that they intend to push for the impeachment of Biden. She's already filed her own articles of impeachment in the House. The crimes she says that Biden broke are leaving Afghanistan, allowing undocumented immigrants into the United States and "acting as a pseudo-dictator" by ignoring the Supreme Court. She didn't specify what ruling, however.

Levin went on to tell Jordan that he really admires the congressman for being a wrestler. Jordan has come under fire by six former students because while serving as an assistant coach he allegedly ignored sexual molestation of students at OSU on the wrestling team.



