'Republicans are freaks!' Morning Joe thinks he has a winning message for Democrats
WASHINGTON APRIL 25 Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski arrive at the White House Corespondents Association Dinner April 25, 2015 in Washington, DC (Shutterstock)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough uncorked a rant to demonstrate how Democratic candidates should call out the "freaks" who populate the Republican Party.

The "Morning Joe" host urged Democrats to follow the example of Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who forcefully denounced the "groomer" slurs lodged against her by a GOP colleague because she supported LGBTQ rights.

"If it were running as a Democrat against Republicans, I'd say, wait a second, we're the others?" Scarborough said. "You guys bring loaded guns to airports repeatedly. You're QAnon freaks. You actually followed a guy who said to put bleach into your body and shove lights underneath your skin instead of just following medicine. You believe cranks on YouTube instead of your family doctors of 40 years. You believe Italian dudes with lasers rigged the election. You're talking about Jewish space lasers."

"You're calling us the others?" he added. "You Republicans are freaks, and we started to hear that a little bit in Michigan. I wonder why democrats don't say that more."


