Speaking to CNN on Sunday, former Homeland Security adviser Olivia Troye said that she was "disgusted" with Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who appeared earlier trying to make excuses for Donald Trump amid the scandal that he may have stolen classified documents upon leaving office.

Turner admitted he would never take home classified documents, but maintained that Trump would never take classified documents.

"I watched that interview earlier when it aired today and I have to tell you, I was disgusted with Congressman Turner especially given the fact he is the ranking Republican on the House Intel Committee and the fact that he would show just complete disregard for intelligence and national security documents," said Troye in an interview with Jim Acosta. "It doesn't matter what's in the documents, Jim. What matters is these documents don't belong down in Mar-a-Lago, where there's a bunch of foreigners going in and out of the place and putting potentially national security information at risk. And so that's neither here nor there."

She went on to say that it was "preposterous," Turner would dismiss the documents as unimportant even if they were classified because they were from two years ago.

"That says a lot about what his knowledge must be on the intelligence community because he should know better and understand in many situations, intelligence operations take a decade, if not more than a decade to kind of get into place and takes a long time to develop," Troye explained. "I found the entire interview insane. These are the type of people that are fueling this kind of dangerous sort of narratives, dangerous rhetoric, fueling violence, potentially, political violence across the country as we are seeing it directed at FBI offices today and we're seeing the protests outside of the FBI again."

See the video below: