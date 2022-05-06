Republican wins GOP nomination — from jail as he awaits trial for murdering his wife: report

Despite being jailed after allegedly murdering his wife after she filed for divorce, an Indiana man advanced in a local election in Tuesday's primary election.

"Andrew Wilhoite, who’s suspected of fatally striking his wife with a gallon-sized concrete flower pot, secured a spot Tuesday as one of three Republican candidates in the race for a seat on the Clinton Township Board," the Indianapolis Star reports. "The 40-year-old has been incarcerated in the Boone County Jail since March after police said he told investigators he threw a concrete flower pot at his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, the night before and dropped her body over the side of a bridge."



Brad King, co-director of the Indiana Election Division, explained that under Indiana law, Wilhoite is allowed to run.

“Under our legal system, every person is innocent until proven guilty,” he explained. “If a candidate is ultimately convicted, then depending upon the timing of that conviction, the person can be replaced on the ballot by the political party that has a vacancy.”

Nikki Wilhoite was reported missing March 25.

"Investigators in a probable cause affidavit said Andrew Wilhoite initially told police he last saw his wife sleeping on the couch after the couple had an argument. When police spoke further with him, he asked for an attorney. Police said Andrew Wilhoite called again shortly after and said he’d take them to his wife’s body," the newspaper reported.

Fox 59 reports police say Wilhoite confessed.

"Police say they found blood in the master bedroom and bathroom and learned Nikki, who had recently successfully underwent chemo treatment, had filed for divorce on March 17. After being questioned by Indiana State Police, a probable cause affidavit shows Andrew confessed to fatally striking Nikki in the face with a gallon-sized cement flower pot and then throwing her body in a nearby creek," the station reported.

