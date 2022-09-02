Arrested GOP candidate told cops she only had one beer before driving — but had an open vodka bottle next to her

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a Republican candidate for Clark County public administrator has been arrested, booked into the Las Vegas City Jail, and charged with impaired driving after police pulled her over and discovered alcohol in her car.
"Patsy Brown told police she had one beer before driving Thursday night, but officers found an open vodka container and spilled alcohol on the passenger side of a gray Kia Sorento she was driving, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department," reported Sabrina Schnur. "Brown was pulled over near Alta and Vista Run drives in Summerlin because her headlights were off, according to the arrest report. She told police her dad had recently died and she was going through a hard time."
"Officers found a red plastic cup with alcohol inside on the passenger side of her SUV, alcohol spilled on the floor and an open bottle of New Amsterdam Vodka," the report continued. "The results of her field sobriety test were redacted, but officers noted a 'moderate to strong odor of alcohol' coming from her."
According to Brown's candidate profile submitted to the Review-Journal, "she co-hosts a radio talk show about the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce and was managing partner of a Los Angeles law firm."
Drunk driving arrests of politicians and prominent family members have attracted national attention in recent weeks, one of the most prominent being the DUI case of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, who reportedly hired a private investigator to obtain his crash report from police.
Other prominent recent DUI cases involve Ian Smith, a New Jersey gym owner famous for defying COVID lockdown restrictions and former GOP candidate for Congress who accused cops of being paid off to target him after being pulled over; Manatee County, Florida commissioner George Kruse, who claimed he was the victim of a "witch hunt" after plowing his car into a tree; and GOP Vermont state treasurer candidate Kevin Divney, who crashed his car while impaired weeks before filing to run and refused to answer press questions about what he had been doing beforehand.