Arrested GOP candidate told cops she only had one beer before driving — but had an open vodka bottle next to her

"Whoa," Brzezinski said. "That was actually former President Trump, obviously, and that is a special level of crazy -- not in a good way. Talking about Jan. 6 rioters, people who desecrated our Capitol. People died, they were threatening the lives of our lawmakers. This man wants to run for president again and pardon them, and he is saying this to a MAGA right supporter who is peppering his words with the words 'amen.'"

"This is crazy cult crap," she added.

Host Joe Scarborough agreed, saying Trump was sending a signal to his extremist supporters.

"I've been saying for five years, he is an authoritarian in training," Scarborough said. "Now you could say he is an authoritarian in waiting. He's hoping that there are enough people who will riot in the streets, he's hoping there are enough people who will commit violent acts against the government who will place him back in power."

"The people he called patriots on Jan. 6 after they had a riot, launched a riot against the United States Capitol -- the people's house, the center of democratic freedom in the world, he called them patriots," Scarborough added. "Now he's talking about a full pardon and forgiveness for people who beat the hell out of cops, who beat the hell out of law enforcement officers. Here we have again, and this explains why the Republican candidates, the MAGA Republican candidates especially that Trump endorsed are having such a hard time."



Trump was calling on his supporters to attack law enforcement officers following the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago that turned up stolen classified documents, Scarborough said.

"The radicalism is very dangerous," he said. "It is violent rhetoric, it is meant to incite violence against law enforcement officers like it did Jan. 6. This is exactly where we are. If Donald Trump or any of his supporters wonder why his poll numbers are slipping and wondering why his candidates are not doing as well as they expected this year, they're all self-inflicted wounds. Again, you've got people on the hard right who were saying this, it's not the Democrats that are inflicting these wounds. These are self-inflicted wounds, every single day, he does something else to hurt his cause."



