Americans believe the DOJ should make arrests for elected 'big liers' — they’re about to get elected instead

A large majority of Americans don't support the lie that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and that he was robbed of his rightful position. Yet, the Washington Post is reporting that Congress is expected to be taken over by Republicans who not only believe the lie but intend to continue to push it.
A Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed that not only do people not believe the lie, but 63 percent of Americans believe that the Justice Department should bring legal action against lawmakers who spread false claims about the 2020 election.
The poll revealed that even more, 67 percent of Americans, believe that the Justice Department should indict any elected official who tried to overturn the 2020 election results.
While the majority of Americans don't support the GOP's efforts to overthrow the election, gerrymandering and political hijinks have resulted in many House districts being manipulated to give Republicans an easier chance of winning. To make matters worse, the Republicans that are in such districts aren't moderate GOP leaders. The overwhelming majority of Republicans will be supporters of former President Donald Trump and the lie that he was robbed of the presidency.
The Washington Post crafted a list of all governors, attorneys general, secretaries of state, lt. governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House Republican candidates who are the party's nominee on the 2022 midterm ballot. A considerable number are pushing the conspiracy.
"About a third of the way through the 2022 primaries, voters have nominated scores of Republican candidates for state and federal office who say the 2020 election was rigged, said the analysis. "District by district, state by state, voters in places that cast ballots through the end of May have chosen at least 108 candidates for statewide office or Congress who have repeated Trump’s lies. The number jumps to at least 149 winning candidates — out of more than 170 races — when it includes those who have campaigned on a platform of tightening voting rules or more stringently enforcing those already on the books, despite the lack of evidence of widespread fraud."
The House is generally seen as the "people's branch," because it represents the overwhelming majority of Americans. In this case, however, the House could become the branch of the loudest minority.
