Watch: GOP candidate gets confronted over his arrest warrant and lying about his education

As part of their investigation into Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes, who is running to represent the Beaches and parts of Duval County in the Florida State House, Action News Jax caught up with him at a Jacksonville Beach City Council meeting Monday, after he declined a previous interview request.

Stokes told Action News Jax's Ben Becker that anything he said would be off the record, but was quickly reminded by the reporter that they were in a public building.

The local CBS affiliate's investigation found that Stokes' claim that he graduated from Auburn University in Alabama wasn't exactly true. School records show his time at the college was "enrollment only" and there's no record of him graduating.

As Becker confronted Stokes over the discrepancy, the candidate tried to run away with Becker in pursuit.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'It's a Trump bill!' Republican lawmaker furious his own party won't support semiconductor legislation

“One’s an accident, two is a trend and three is a problem. What do you call four?” asked Becker, as Stokes quickly left the city council meeting. After Becker's attempts to question Stokes, his campaign website updated his bio to read that he “attended Auburn University.” His bio was also erased from his work website.

Becker also questioned Stokes about an arrest warrant for Stokes that was issued in 2011 after he failed to appear for two arraignments for possession of alcohol by a minor.

“When were you going to tell voters about the arrest warrant?” Becker asked Stokes, who again refused to answer. "You know you would be arrested if you went to Arizona and got pulled over, right?”

Stokes replied, “I don’t know that, no sir.”

READ MORE: GOP senator fumes that his party looks like suckers after Manchin announces surprise deal with Dems

Becker responded, “Well, there’s an arrest warrant for you.”

Stokes ultimately climbed into his truck and left.

Watch video below or at this link.