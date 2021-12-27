'Foghorn for political violence': Morning Joe nails 'ominous' new gun trend for GOP candidates

A parade of Republican lawmakers and candidates have recently posed for Christmas photos holding military-style rifles, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough revealed a disturbing truth about the displays.

North Carolina Republican candidate Bo Hines joined Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) in posing for a Christmas card holding a military-style rifle, and also a shirt with a reference to a profane insult against President Joe Biden, and the "Morning Joe" host described the trend as a plainly violent threat.

"I do want to talk about the guns," Scarborough said. "All the people who now think they get elected by holding up military-style weapons and placing military-style weapons in the hands of their children, this is more than just stupidity. It is ominous."

RELATED: Gun-loving Trump supporters are amassing 'shock troops' to attack democracy: former firearms exec

Conservatives have long warned that Democrats would take away gun rights to motivate voters, but Scarborough pointed out that more Americans than ever currently own firearms, and he said these displays of weaponry serve another purpose.

"There is really no justification for holding these military-style assault weapons, semiautomatic assault weapons, other than sort of basically being a foghorn for political violence," Scarborough said. "I don't like to say and I don't like to understand it, but I understand it all too well."


12 27 2021 07 10 44 www.youtube.com

SmartNews