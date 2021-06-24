'Absolute insanity!' MSNBC's Morning Joe rips Republicans for trying to take elections away from voters

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough reacted to the news that nearly half of Republicans say it would have been appropriate for state legislatures to overturn Donald Trump's election loss.

A recent poll found 46 percent of Republicans would support a substantial departure from democratic norms to keep their party in power, which GOP-led state legislatures are trying to codify into law, and the "Morning Joe" host was stunned.

"It's absolute insanity that we're talking about it in the greatest country in the world," Scarborough said. "But there are actually people who are talking about that, and want to depart from 240 years of American exceptionalism. It's crazy."

Trump's election lies undermined Republican trust in democracy, despite all evidence showing last year's vote was the most secure in history.

"I voted in Florida this past year," Scarborough said. "It was, without a doubt, the most efficient election I've ever seen in my life. I'm a politician -- it's like once a politician, always a politician -- [on] Election Day, I nervously go and go from one precinct to another, and I just love to see it, I love to see how many people are there, how long the lines are -- ghost towns everywhere, because everybody had already voted. You could literally go up and every precinct I went to, you could go up and just vote, and I sat there going, 'My gosh, this is extraordinary how efficient Florida is, we knew who the winner was, even though the networks didn't call it. We knew the winners by 8:00, 9:00 at night, and yet the legislature and governor feels a need we must reform our election system."

