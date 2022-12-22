Ohio Republican convicted of public corruption after trying to furnish his golf course with taxpayer money

On Wednesday, Fox 19 reported that Roger Reynolds, the Republican auditor of Butler County, Ohio, has been convicted on one count of felony public corruption.

"Reynolds, 53, of Liberty Township, faces six to 18 months in jail," reported Jennifer Edwards Baker. "The jury deliberated all day before returning not-guilty verdicts on the other four charges: One count of bribery, a third-degree felony; Two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony; One count of unlawful use of authority, a first-degree misdemeanor."

Another charge, of misdemeanor campaign finance violations, was dismissed earlier this month.

"Reynolds was accused by the state of using his public office for personal gain for himself and his family," said the report. "The charge he was convicted on relates to his proposal for Lakota Local Schools to use public money to build a golf academy on private property at Four Bridges golf course where he lives and is a member."

Reynolds was originally indicted on some of the charges in February, and another in July, after an investigation into the golf deal, which would have been paid for with unspent property tax money from the Lakota Local School District, was launched last year. Attorneys representing him had tried to argue the arrangement was "just an idea" and Reynolds hadn't coerced or threatened local officials into doing so — an argument that did not convince the jury.

The report added that, "The state rested on Monday after calling multiple witnesses over the past week including three developers and the former treasurer of Lakota Local Schools who testified against the county’s chief financial officer since 2008."

Despite the charges against him, Reynolds was endorsed for another term by the local GOP, ran unopposed in the primary, and was re-elected by a nearly 2-to-1 margin in his heavily Trump-supporting, exurban Cincinnati area county in the November midterm contests. The Butler County Republican Party will be tasked with naming a replacement within 45 days after he steps down.