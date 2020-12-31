Republicans slammed for 'stomach-churning' hypocrisy on deficits

On CNN Thursday, business analyst Christine Romans excoriated the Republican Party for suddenly deciding to bring deficit spending to the forefront of national issues as Democrats take the White House — and are faced with a massive economic crisis.
"Finding religion now on deficits is just, oh, my — it's just stomach churning," said Romans. "Now we have a budget — we have a deficit projected of something like $3 trillion. That's because of all the spending to get us out of a health crisis. Even before a health crisis, this was a GOP-led Senate and a president here, a GOP president who was spending like crazy, even in a good economy, and driving up the deficit."
"You remember, the president told The Washington Post that he could get rid of the national debt in eight years. The exact opposite has happened," said Romans. "And that's even before the pandemic. For them to get religion now on deficit spending, when we're trying to save an economy that has never seen something like this, is pretty rich and will be pretty hypocritical. I'll be surprised if they can really sing that tune next spring."
Watch below: