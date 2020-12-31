Republicans slammed for 'stomach-churning' hypocrisy on deficits

Appearing on CNN with host Bianna Golodryga on Thursday morning, an angry Rep Debbie Dingell (D-MI) blistered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for crushing any hope Americans might see a $2,000 COVID-19 aid relief check in the very near future.



Asked about McConnell's refusal to allow a vote on House-passed legislation that would increase aid from $600 to $2,000, Democrat Dingell dropped the hammer on the Kentucky Republican.



With CNN host Golodryga noting, "McConnell has completely negated the fact that the president himself is demanding the $2,000 checks," she asked the Michigan lawmaker what the word is in the House of Representatives.



"I believe in respecting everybody, but I think that there are a few senators that need to get off of the Senate floor and come see real America," she replied. "They lived in this rarefied world and have no idea about how people are really living."



"His callousness of, first of all," she continued, specifying McConnell. "We are not doing anything for our rich friends. we are working hard for the people that we represent. I'm telling -- you know, he said this isn't going to help people that need help. I'm going to tell him there are a lot of people that need more help. I have people that work at the University of Michigan that have been lab technicians, that have no job, and they don't even qualify for these payments. They are hurting as much as anybody else. I have two household families who can't find child care so the mother can't work; they are not eligible right now and they're worried about whether they can even stay in their home."



"I say Senator Mitch McConnell get off the rarified world of the Senate floor and start -- just talk to some of the constituents in your state and know how people are counting on us for help," she exclaimed. "They don't look at us as Democrats or Republicans, they are Americans who are hurting and they need help."



