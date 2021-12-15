BUSTED: Newly-released text reveals GOPer conspiring to overturn election ‘within hours of the polls closing’

A Republican lawmaker sent a text message to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows within hours after polls closed to hatch a plot to overturn a Donald Trump loss.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) read a message from the GOP lawmaker, whose name was not publicly revealed, when the U.S. House voted to hold Meadows in contempt of court, and revealed that members of Congress were conspiring with the White House to prevent Trump from losing before the results were known.
"HERE's an AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY: Why can't [sic] the states of GA NC PENN and other R controlled state houses declare this is BS (where conflicts and election not called that night) and just send their own electors to vote and have it go to the SCOTUS," the message read.
Election officials were still counting legal votes at the time that message was sent, and Joe Biden's election win was officially projected on Nov. 7 and confirmed by the Electoral College on Dec. 14.
