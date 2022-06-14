kassie hunt scott jennings

In an epic debate, Republican commentator Scot Jennings was called out to his face by CNN analyst Kasie Hunt.

Speaking about the second of hearings for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 election and conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 election, Jennings tried the "both candidates" approach to attacking the presumptive presidential candidates for 2024.

"Eighty percent of people don't want either Trump or Biden to run for president!" he threw up his hands. "I'm there!"

"I'm willing to believe you that you want to go somewhere else," said Hunt. "What are you doing today to make sure Donald Trump is not the Republican nominee?"

"Today?" Jennings asked, seemingly confused.

"Today," Hunt asked again. "What are you doing today?"

"I mean, I—" Jennings stammered.

"Like — Mitch McConnell — the universe in which you live there are things, I mean, my God, there are people running for president already! Ron DeSantis is running for president. Like, what?"

"I got — I got like eight people I'd rather support," Jennings said laughing.

"No, I get that, but like, what are Republicans in power doing right now?" she asked again. "I mean... I don't care. You pick your nominee. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tom Cotton, there's a whole list of people."

Another guest noted that currently House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was working to build a team of people to discredit the Jan. 6 committee.

Jennings claimed that there was nothing to do "today" to Donald Trump politically and that someone in 2024 has to beat him.

"And how do you enable that?" Hunt asked, repeating her question what he was doing to stop Trump.

Jennings said a lot of Republicans were going to support other candidates. He then conceded that Trump's greatest skill is fragmenting the GOP.

See the video below:

SmartNews