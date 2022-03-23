Russia's invasion of Ukraine splits the Republican Party
Putin and Ukraine's Zelensky

Conservatives can't quite figure out where they are Russia, alluded the New York Times in a Q&A Wednesday. The early days were dominated by Republicans saying that the U.S. should stay out of the conflict. Some went so far as to say that Russia has every right to reclaim its land, with former President Donald Trump calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "genius" and "savvy."

That confusion continues as Jane Coaston asked conservatives where they were on the issue. In this case, National Review writer Michael Brendan Dougherty and The Dispatch's David French.

"I think neutrality is a real strategic position that can help some countries remain independent, sovereign and avoid war,” said Dougherty.

"It’s so necessary for the West — without risking nuclear conflict with Russia — to demonstrate for a generation, if possible, that this form of aggressive warfare is going to cost far, far more than anything that Russia will gain,” French disagreed.

READ: Ohio Republican forced to clarify statement after setting off multiple alarms with Holocaust remarks

It's a similar conflict one U.S. senator appears to be having with himself. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) voted against providing aid to Ukraine, while also complaining President Joe Biden is too "weak" on Ukraine and should "give the brave people of Ukraine all the tools they need to defend themselves." When it came to supplying the aid, Johnson claimed he didn't have time to read the bill. Instead, he met with a caravan of truckers that has been driving around Washington, D.C. for the past several weeks.

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said that the only reason Ukraine exists is because of former President Barack Obama. She says that Obama "helped to overthrow the previous regime," which was a pro-Russian president. It was actually two governments ago, as former President Petro Poroshenko is fighting Russia on the front lines with the rest of the Ukrainians.

She conflicts with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who said that he wishes the Ukrainians were armed sooner, dating back to former President Donald Trump.

SmartNews