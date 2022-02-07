Pro-Trump lawmakers want to weaponize the Jan. 6 panel against Democrats if Republicans retake the majority

Most Republican lawmakers seem to favor disbanding the House select committee if they retake the majority this fall, but some right-wing allies of Donald Trump are hoping to weaponize the investigative panel.

Pro-Trump House Republicans are looking to keep the select panel in place to pursue evidence-free conspiracy theories about the Justice Department's involvement in the attack and to blame House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for security lapses she had no control over, reported Politico.

“I don’t think we can disband the Jan. 6 committee,” said Gaetz, who's facing a federal sex trafficking investigation. “I think we have to take over the Jan. 6 committee.”

Another strongly pro-Trump lawmaker, freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), also wants to preserve and take over the select committee and turn it against Democratic opponents and shift blame for the riot against the former president.

“There are so many questions that are unanswered that people would like to have an answer to when it comes to Jan. 6,” said Cawthorn, who spoke at the rally that preceded the riot and is facing a lawsuit challenging his eligibility to serve in Congress.

Some outside Trump allies have called for the panel to be turned against its current members, who have been unraveling the insurrection scheme with gathering speed.

“I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down," New Gingrich told Fox News, "and the wolves are going to find out that they're now sheep and they're the ones who are in fact, I think, face a real risk of jail for the kinds of laws they're breaking."

But many GOP lawmakers would prefer to let the panel go away if Republicans retake the majority, including the Trump-backing representative who's crafting a counter-report to the Jan. 6 investigation.

“When Republicans are in the majority, and Kevin McCarthy is the speaker, that's probably a conversation for another day,” said Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN). “I'm not aware of what his intention is.”

