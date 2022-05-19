Republican Jim Jordan rages at Jan. 6 committee in fundraising email

Republican congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio on Thursday lashed out at the House Select Committee that is investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after he was issued a subpoena.
"Trump-Hating Democrats witch hunt against me is getting out of hand," Jordan wrote in the fundraising email, according to Politico's Burgess Everett. "I, along with four other GOP lawmakers were subpoenaed by the partisan House Committee - created by Nancy Pelosi in an effort to use the events of January 6 as a political hit-job."
Earlier this week, Jordan refused to state whether he planned to comply with the subpoena.
"We're taking a look at the subpoena, we just got it yesterday," the congressman told Spectrum News reporter Taylor Popielarz. "And we've already found that [the Jan. 6 committee] has altered evidence and lied to the country ... So I think anyone would have reservations about going in front of a committee that's already doctored evidence and lied to the country about it."
The subpoenas were issued to Jordan and four other Republicans in the House of Representatives – Kevin McCarthy, Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks -- after they declined to voluntarily appear before the special committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack.
"The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6 and the events leading up to it," said committee chairman Bennie Thompson.
According to the committee, "Jordan was in communication with President Trump on January 6th and participated in meetings and discussions throughout late 2020 and early 2021 about strategies for overturning the 2020 election."
The panel is probing whether Trump, his staff and advisors knowingly encouraged or helped organize the uprising at the seat of Congress by hundreds of the former president's supporters seeking to stop lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden as winner of the November 2020 election.
Claiming without evidence that Biden won through massive fraud, Trump had urged his supporters to block the certification on January 6, a formal process that was being led by then-vice president Mike Pence.
Five deaths were linked with the violence and scores of police were injured. The mayhem sent Pence into hiding and succeeded in halting the joint session of Congress and delaying certification for several hours until peace was restored.
The committee, which is controlled by Democrats, said McCarthy was in contact with Trump before, during and after the attack, which has been branded an insurrection and an "attempted coup."
The other four also allegedly had involvement with Trump and the events running up to January 6 and the false claims that Trump won the election, according to the committee.
The panel plans to hold public hearings on its findings beginning next month.
"We urge our colleagues to comply with the law, do their patriotic duty, and cooperate with our investigation as hundreds of other witnesses have done," Thompson said.
With additional reporting by AFP