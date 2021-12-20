'They aren't fit to lead or serve': Ouster urged for lawmakers linked to Trump's Capitol riot

In a scorching column for USA Today, author Jill Lawrence made the case that any lawmaker who promoted or is linked to the Jan 6th Capitol riot deserves nothing less than being ousted from Congress for betraying their country.

Citing legal experts, Lawrence wrote that they lack the legitimacy needed to lead the country and must "be held accountable" and "prosecuted for putting America at risk."

According to Lawrence, author of "The Art of the Political Deal: How Congress Beat the Odds and Broke Through Gridlock," it's not just members of Congress who should be held to account, but also lawmakers at the state level who have tried to overturn the 2020 election results.

"These Trump acolytes fueled corrosive Stop the Steal lies about non-existent vote fraud and organized, supported and attended Stop the Steal rallies. Some plotted in legislatures, courts and Congress to nullify the 2020 presidential election by ignoring, contesting or simply throwing out legitimate votes," she wrote. "Some were on the Capitol grounds during the bloody Jan. 6 attack that left five people dead. At least one was part of the mob. We don’t know all the details yet of who did what and when they did it, but we will."

Singling out Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) over his text urging Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to push former vice president Mike Pence to “call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all,” the columnist noted that Congress has the tools to expel lawmakers if they have the "stomach" for it.

Writing, "Fifteen senators have been expelled, one in 1797 for plotting to give U.S. territories to Great Britain and, more than 60 years later, 14 because of 'support for Confederate rebellion,'" Lawrence bluntly stated, "Support for a rebellion and disloyalty to the nation were hallmarks of the Jan. 6 insurrection."

Using laws designed to prevent the obstruction of an official proceeding which carry 20-year sentences, Lawrence wrote, "That’s one of several avenues suggested by law professors Laurence Tribe, Barbara McQuade and Joyce White Vance in a Justice Department roadmap to investigating Trump and Jan. 6. Some of the potential charges are specific to Trump, the executive branch or his tight inner circle. But others could be used to charge anyone, from rioters to government officials at any level."

Adding, "Elected officials bear the most responsibility when democracy goes off the rails like this, but they also have the strongest shields against paying a price.," Lawrence made the case that voters may not like seeing their representatives who were elected fairly being ousted. However, as she notes, Tribe and McQuade have made the case that "attempted coups cannot be ignored.”

Calling upon Congressional leaders to seek the expulsion of any lawmaker identified as taking part in the insurrection, Lawrence doubled down by adding, "Attorney General Merrick Garland must make examples of public officials who created chaos and brought America to the brink, all so Trump could stay president for life, or until he got bored. They aren't fit to lead or serve in any capacity."

