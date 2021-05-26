Republican lawmakers go nuts over 'creeping left-wing extremism' in the US military
(Screenshot via VICE News.)

On Tuesday, May 25, 30 House Republican lawmakers including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) signed on in support of a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense to verbalize their complaints about the "growing trend of left-wing extremism" in the United States' armed forces.

"We write to express concern about the growing trend of left-wing extremism and politicization in our armed forces," the lawmakers wrote.

The letter went on to raise concerns about the U.S. Army's latest recruitment video titled, "The Calling," which also featured an animated clip of a gay wedding ceremony.

The lawmakers argue that the ad "describes marching in left-wing social protests as 'defending freedom,' depicts 'two moms' raising a child, features a lesbian wedding, and refers to the subject of the video's service to this country as 'shattering stereotypes.'"

In conclusion, the letter — which lawmakers claimed was "printed on recycled paper" — focused on Republicans' ideologies of what the military stands for. "The sole purpose of the United States Military is to protect American citizens, defend American national security interests, and to fight and win wars when necessary," they wrote.

The letter concluded, "We urge you to use your authority to take action to fight back against the creeping left-wing extremism in the U.S. military."