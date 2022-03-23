When asking questions this week to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as part of her confirmation hearing for the U.S. Supreme Court, Republicans used a slate of lies to attack her, according to a new report from CNN.

In a fact-check, CNN's Daniel Dale explained that Republicans either stretched the truth, took things out of context or outright lied during day two of the hearings.

He began with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who claimed that Judge Jackson trashed so-called pro-life women saying that they were "in your face." In fact, what Judge Jackson was arguing on behalf of her clients, was that a buffer zone was needed outside of clinics. She said that anti-abortion protesters would try to restrict access and get in the faces of women going into clinics regardless of the services they're getting.

Another attack came from Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and John Cornyn (R-TX), who both claimed that she called former President George W. Bush and Donald Rumsfeld "war criminals." In fact, Judge Jackson was appointed by the U.S. government to serve as a public defender for four detainees at the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp. Judge Jackson's statement was that the abuse experienced by the POWs in Gitmo fell under the category of war crimes.

In 2002, a sailor took photos of 20 men in orange uniforms on their knees or being tortured. The photos were so horrific that the international community rebuked the United States and some argued that it was a violation of the Geneva Convention that regulates the global treatment of prisoners of war.

There's also the fact that the term "war criminals" never even appears in the brief, nor did she single out the president or Rumsfeld by name. Because of their position in the government, they had to be part of the group of officials under the filing simply by their position.

The court agreed with Judge Jackson, and all four of her clients were released, but neither Graham nor Cornyn explained that.

Then came Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who brought his own chart and graph showing a handful of cases where the judge gave lesser sentences than what the prosecutors recommended. According to Dale, Cruz was missing some important numbers in that. The U.S. Probation Office has its own categories and recommendations for sentences. In every case, she went with their recommendations and in some cases exceeded them.

When Jackson called Cruz out on it, he said that those figures weren't publicly available. In fact, the White House released all of that information to Senators. Dale explained that many judges agree that the sentencing guidelines for "non-production offenders," that's people who didn't make the content, are too light. That's why Judge Jackson explained over and over that as a judge all she can do is work with the law. It's up to Congress, people like Cruz or Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) to change the law.

