Feds arrest members of militia allegedly run by former House GOP candidate in Jan. 6-related case

Five members of a militia that is allegedly run by a former Republican candidate for the House of Representatives have been arrested and charged for actions they took on January 6, 2021.

NBC News reports that members of the so-called "B Squad" militia have been charged with Jan. 6-related crimes, including felony counts of civil disorder.

The indictment refers to the B Squad's leader only as "B Leader," but NBC News did some detective work and confirmed that the government believes he is former Florida congressional GOP candidate Jeremy Liggett.

"Although the Justice Department did not name 'B Leader,' it included several screenshots from a video of him in the complaint," the report states. "NBC News was able to identify 'B Leader' as Jeremy Liggett, a Florida man who ran in a Republican primary for the U.S. House earlier this year, based off of social media posts, including a copy of the video DOJ used, which was posted by Liggett on social media."

Despite Liggett's alleged involvement with the militia and his role in booking them hotel rooms in Washington D.C. so they could take part in the January 6 pro-Trump rally that led to the Capitol riot, he has not been charged with any crime in the DOJ's indictment.