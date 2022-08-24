'He governed in a very peculiar way': Jared Kushner stumbles when asked if Trump was wrong to take Mar-a-Lago docs
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner had some difficulty giving a direct answer on Wednesday when Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked if the former president made a mistake by taking top secret government documents with him to Mar-a-Lago.

During an interview in which Kushner promoted his new book about his work in the Trump White House, Hemmer asked him point-blank, "Did [Trump] make a mistake by taking that material to Florida?"

Kushner stammered for a second before answering.

"Like I said, I'm not familiar with what was in the boxes," he replied. "But I think President Trump, he, uh, he governed in a very peculiar way and when he had his documents, I'm assuming he did what he thought was appropriate."

Kushner was then pressed about how he handled accessing national security-related documents for his book, and he acknowledged that he went through the process of getting "sign-offs for all the material I needed."

Earlier this week, Kushner was similarly pressed by Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy about Trump's decision to take top-secret documents with him, and Kushner replied that he didn't know what Trump took while also claiming that "there have been so many things that have been hyperventilated."

