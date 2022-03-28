2022 campaign for the Oklahoma state Senate, Jarrin Jackson

To promote his 2022 campaign for the Oklahoma state Senate, GOP candidate Jarrin Jackson shot his computer printer after he dressed it up as a Dominion voting machine.

Posting the video on Monday, RightWingWatch noted that it was not a parody when the Republican acted out a kind of political fan-fiction scene for an online video.

The video shows Jackson "patrolling the mean pastures of the homestead" on his John Deere lawnmower while playing the theme song from the television show Cops. He then spots the printer in a field.

Those machines are "how they stole the 2020 election!" he exclaimed, promoting Donald Trump's "Big Lie."

The printer also appeared to print out messages such as: "Don't Believe the Gospel of Jesus Christ," "I'm not legal" and "I'm coming for your children."

Electronic voting machines don't print out anything other than a kind of recipient of the vote, if anything at all.

Jackson then pulls out the printer tray to find sheets of paper saying things like, "Burn the Bible" and other random things written in marker.

A few pieces of plastic flew off at the first two shots, but it took a third before it blew a hole in the side of the machine.

See the video below:


