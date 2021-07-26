Former John Cornyn spokesman blasts GOP lawmakers' latest 'circus act' about Capitol riots
A Capitol Police officer stands guard in front of the US Capitol Building, on June 14, 2017 (AFP)

Brian Walsh isn't a Democrat, he's not a liberal operative and he isn't even a casual Republican. Walsh served as Sen. John Cornyn's (R-TX) spokesperson and for the National Republican Senate Committee. But even he thinks that his party has become hypocritical.

Taking to Twitter the day before the Jan. 6 Committee is set to begin, Walsh took to Twitter to trash his own party for pretending to support police while abandoning the Capitol Police.

His comments came after Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Louie Gohmert announced that they would start their day at the Justice Department complaining about the treatment of the 66 people in prison for the Jan. 6 attack.

The Republican leaders aren't upset about the way other people are treated in prison, just those who are being indicted for attacking the Capitol.

"Stating the obvious but you can't credibly claim to support our brave men and women in law enforcement, especially the Capitol Police, but then side with their attackers," Walsh said in his rebuke of the Republicans. "Hopefully responsible media outlets will refrain from covering this circus act."

