REVEALED: Early draft of RNC resolution referred to Capitol riot as ‘nonviolent and legal’

The GOP is “in turmoil” over the Republican Party’s resolution censuring Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, which refers to the Capitol riot as “legitimate political discourse," according to the New York Times.



However, an early draft of the RNC resolution was arguably far worse — calling the Jan. 6 insurrection “nonviolent and legal,” the NYT reported Tuesday.

“An early draft condemned the two representatives for participating in 'a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in nonviolent and legal political discourse,' but 'nonviolent and legal' was ultimately taken out and replaced with 'legitimate,' according to a person familiar with the drafting who attributed the revision to a routine editing decision," the report states. "The result was a resolution that called the Jan. 6 inquiry 'persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,' which passed by a voice vote but angered some committee members who later said they felt blindsided.”

In a similar story Tuesday about how the resolution has "sparked a massive backlash among GOP senators," the Washington Post reported that the phrase "legitimate political discourse" didn't appear in the original draft of the resolution written by Trump ally David Bossie.

"Instead, Bossie’s version said the committee had a disregard for 'minority rights' and 'due process' and seemed 'intent on advancing a political agenda to buoy the Democrat Party’s bleak electoral prospects,'" the Post reported. "It is unclear how the words 'legitimate political discourse' came to enter the document as it was edited in Salt Lake City by Bossie, McDaniel and others. Bossie did not respond to requests for comment."

