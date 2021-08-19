GOP's Adam Kinzinger shreds Mo Brooks for 'stoking sympathy for domestic terrorists'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Thursdayat tacked recent comments by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) for responding to a bomb threat at the Library of Congress by saying he "understands" why people are angry at "socialism."

"I understand citizenry anger director at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society," Brooks said in a statement put out after the bomb threat occurred.

Kinzinger noted that it's time for the Republican Party to decide whether or not they'll continue to stoke domestic terrorism or "stand for truth."

It was a similar sentiment that legal analyst Marcy Wheeler also posted, saying that every Republican on Capitol Hill should be required to say whether or not they agree with Brooks.



