'The MAGA Republicans are a domestic terrorist cell': ex-Breitbart staffer

A former Breitbart staffer turned Democratic operative, Kurt Bardella, labeled the MAGA Republican caucus as so far to the extreme that they're dangerous.

He argued that the level of lawlessness seen by MAGA Republicans has included the attempted insurrection, voter fraud, a kidnapping attempt, bombing plots, assassination threats, slaying of an anti-racist protester in Charlottesville, two attacks on the FBI, threats against the National Archives, threats against IRS agents and threats against judges, reporters, FBI agents and a slew of elected officials.

"Let's be clear. The Republican Party, the MAGA Republicans are a domestic terrorist cell operating in America," said Bardella. "This is a group of people who have decided that it is acceptable to use violence and threats of violence to try to achieve their political means. That it's okay to threaten law enforcement to stop them from doing their job and anytime you have people dedicated to using violent rhetoric, to incite violence against other people — that's terrorism. That's what we're seeing from the Republican Party."

Christina Greer, associate professor at Fordham University, agreed with the assessment, saying that President Joe Biden is finally realizing that the far-right groups are domestic terrorists and that it's his responsibility to call it like it is.

"This is the Republican Party," she said.

"This is who they are. They can no longer hide behind tax breaks. If you are in for a penny, you are in for a pound. You are supporting, aiding and abetting people or threatening journalists and other citizens, threatening other politicians and threatening law enforcement. It is all part and parcel. If you're in the Republican Party this is what you stand for. I think Joe Biden has finally reached a point where he believes the larger issue on the ballot is American democracy, she said.

"I always said that Joe Biden is a bridge president. He will take us over the bridge to help us fortify some of our American democratic principles that have been weakened under the former president, or we will see the destruction of these norms that we've realized, haven't been calcified," Greer continued. "They're fragile. The American democracy is a series of daily decisions we have to make collectively. We've seen that far too many Republicans are going in the opposite direction."

