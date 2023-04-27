Donald Trump is quickly becoming the Republican Party's guy as endorsements from lawmakers coalesce around him. It's something that former Republican Tim Miller noted happened after a short-lived hope that the party could move on from the Albatross that is the former president.

Writing for The Bulwark, Miller explained the party is too fearful to move forward with someone other than Trump as its leader.

"Whether it’s a pheremonal attraction to his rakish, devil-may-care persona, an addiction to the small donors and the retweets, an unquenchable desire to be invited to a disgusting dinner in a gaudy dining room, a cowardly fear of being shouted down at the airport by obese hillbillies, a boner for making the libs squirm—or a little from columns A, B, C, D, and E—the GOP grownups are signing up to Do It all over again," Miller wrote. "Like the besotted Jack Twist staring at their mountain man, these Republicans just don’t know how to quit Trump."

He went on to point to the endorsement from Lee Zeldin, who was a “top official” in the DeSantis campaign before moving to Trump. Meanwhile, he explained, “closet normal” Republicans like Ronna Romney McDaniel was hoping they could recruit Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) because he does well on the Sunday morning news shows.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Go back to Africa, little monkey!' Shovel-wielding Florida woman hit with hate crime charges

Miller also mocked Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), who has taken over the Republican senate campaign arm. He recently came out for Trump, which Miller said doesn't make sense for anyone hoping to win elections in 2024. "F*cking madness," he wrote.

"In any sane world, endorsing Trump on Don Jr.’s Triggered pod would be grounds for replacing Daines with someone, anyone, who was awake in 2022. It should be a disqualifying act," wrote Miller. "Politico should be littered with pieces sourcing privately concerned Republicans on background about how they are worried the NRSC chair has lost his mind."

But that's not how the GOP works anymore, and it might be why the GOP seems to be slowly backing away from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Read the full column at The Bulwark here.